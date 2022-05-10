Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,707,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,520,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
