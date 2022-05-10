Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. 1,014,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $155.77 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

