Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 4,863,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,042. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

