Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $268.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,423 shares of company stock worth $15,816,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

