Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 791 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,102,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,419,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.