Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80. Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 471.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $11.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

