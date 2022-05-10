MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.21 Million

Equities analysts expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $135.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $139.64 million. MarketWise posted sales of $142.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $545.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $565.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $651.33 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $694.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,063. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

