Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.79

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.79 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 14719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.72.

VAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $2,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $442,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

