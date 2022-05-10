Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.58.

TSE:MRE opened at C$8.31 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$667.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

