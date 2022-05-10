Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for 4.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $132.10. 1,199,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.53 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

