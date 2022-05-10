Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 5.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $5,437,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

AMAT stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

