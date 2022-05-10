Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up about 1.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Fabrinet stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.72. The stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,114. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

