Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Increases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 5.1% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded down $48.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,951.66. 172,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,030.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,968.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,073.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

