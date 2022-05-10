Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.38% of Medtronic worth $4,697,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

