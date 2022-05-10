Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.60 Billion Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,206,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,599,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

