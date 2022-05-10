Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.71 Billion Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,714,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 100,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,812,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $158.15 and a one year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

