Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.90 Billion Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.04% of Intuit worth $1,902,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,334. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.77 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.