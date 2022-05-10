Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.64 Billion Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,305,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 6.45% of PPG Industries worth $2,639,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.04. 1,120,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.