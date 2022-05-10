Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.87 Billion Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,149,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 502,495 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 0.8% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $2,870,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after buying an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.37. 2,208,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.66. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

