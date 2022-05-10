Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.34 Billion Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,729,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,928 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,339,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 294,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 134,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.06. 2,776,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.65 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

