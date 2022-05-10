Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,484,786 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,221,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.81. 12,366,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,567. The company has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

