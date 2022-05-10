Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 70,844 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,714,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,412,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.33. 5,001,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,960. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.61. The company has a market cap of $316.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

