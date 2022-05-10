Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $227.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.32. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

