Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $131.07.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.