Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.42. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

