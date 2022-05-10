Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

