Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 650 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 547,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,570. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

