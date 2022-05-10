Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 749,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,273. The firm has a market cap of $290.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

