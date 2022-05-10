Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 581.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 103,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the period.

XMVM stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.68. 41,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,698. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67.

