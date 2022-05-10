Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,650 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after purchasing an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.07. 207,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.83 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,246 shares of company stock valued at $121,901,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

