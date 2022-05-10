Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 219 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.52 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

