Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,794 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,554. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.