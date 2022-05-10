Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Broadcom by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $19.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $582.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $594.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

