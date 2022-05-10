Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.58 Million in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.24% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,547,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of TCHP stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,498. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11.

