Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,196. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 86.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

