Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. 10,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,223. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $173.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

