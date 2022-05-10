Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $595,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.31. 72,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,224. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,510,044 shares of company stock worth $11,184,929 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

