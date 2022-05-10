Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 109 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

GOOGL traded up $46.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2,296.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,598.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2,746.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.