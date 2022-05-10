Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,867 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Match Group were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,591,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.