Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.97. Materialise shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 8,587 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MTLS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The firm has a market cap of $791.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

