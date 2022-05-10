Matson, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Matson has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Matson to earn $11.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Matson stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Matson has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 26.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,390,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Matson by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

