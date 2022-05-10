Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 237,842 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $615.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 99.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

