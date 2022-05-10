Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Announces Earnings Results

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

