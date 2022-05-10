Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of MAXR opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

