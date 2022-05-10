Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $44.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 34,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,955,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,151,000 after purchasing an additional 215,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,832,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.