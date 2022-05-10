MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.30 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MBI opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89. MBIA has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

In other MBIA news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MBIA by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MBIA by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MBIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MBIA by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

