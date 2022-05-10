McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $380.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.08.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $326.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $335.60.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

