Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-$16.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

MED stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.28. Medifast has a 1 year low of $161.44 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after purchasing an additional 139,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medifast by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medifast by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

