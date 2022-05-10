Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 4.5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 174,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 144,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medigus during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medigus during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medigus during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

