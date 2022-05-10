Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MESA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.02. 463,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,921. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.72. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MESA. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

