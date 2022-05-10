Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.18

Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

